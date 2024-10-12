Incident at MPS South Stadium leaves one injured, remaining games canceled Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School released a statement saying one was injured at the South Stadium at a youth flag football game Saturday and was transported by paramedics.

"MPS is grateful to first responders for their quick response to the situation," MPS wrote in a statement. "The district is working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department as they investigate the situation."

Safety is the district's top priority and all the remaining Saturday games were canceled, according to the statement. The district will also provide resources for the students and families Monday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a call for a shooting near South Stadium Saturday afternoon and transported one to a local hospital.

TMJ4 reached out to MPD, but did not receive an immediate response.

