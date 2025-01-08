Neenah teacher becomes Wisconsin’s only new U.S. Diplomat this year

Neenah High School teacher Eric Thiede is the only Wisconsinite among 110 people chosen as U.S. diplomats this year.

Thiede spent 25 years teaching social studies in Wisconsin, with 13 years in Neenah and 12 in Kaukauna.

After rigorous testing and interviews, Thiede will begin his diplomatic training in Washington, D.C., next week, preparing for a global assignment.

Out of 110 people chosen this year to represent the United States as diplomats, Eric Thiede, a social studies teacher at Neenah High School, is the only Wisconsinite to make the list.

Thiede, who has taught for 25 years — 13 years in Neenah and 12 in Kaukauna — learned in October that he had been selected to join the U.S. State Department as a diplomat.

“It’s an incredible honor to not only make it through the rigorous selection process but to now serve my country,” Thiede said. “I’ll have the chance to represent America and share the values I’ve learned here in Wisconsin — both in the classroom and in life — on a global stage.”

But getting here was no easy feat. Over the past two years, Thiede completed a rigorous application process, which included studying, taking tests, submitting leadership portfolios, attending interviews in Washington, D.C., and waiting for his score to qualify him for a job offer.

Students at Neenah High School have been cheering him on along the way.

“I’m so glad he’s getting to do what he’s always wanted,” said student Brode LaBarge. “He talked about it often. He would describe it as his dream job, and now he gets to live that dream.”

Neenah High School Principal Brian Wunderlich called Thiede the perfect person for the role.

“Our country is incredibly fortunate to have someone like Eric Thiede representing us,” Wunderlich said. “He’s an extraordinary person who will make a meaningful impact on the world stage.”

As a U.S. Diplomat, Thiede will take on responsibilities such as conducting visa interviews, assisting Americans overseas, and engaging in public diplomacy through media, embassies, and exchange programs.

Next week, Thiede will head to Washington, D.C., where he’ll take his oath and begin several weeks of mandatory training. He’ll learn his first overseas assignment on Feb. 14 and, depending on the location, could spend months in language training before beginning his post.

“At the earliest, I expect to begin working as a diplomat overseas later this year,” Thiede said.

For now, he’s enjoying his final days in Wisconsin, while preparing for this next chapter in his career.