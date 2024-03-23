Teens, retirees hope to get summer jobs, Milwaukee employers hiring

MILWAUKEE — Dressed in a matching shirt and tie, Gavin O’Day hoped to make a good impression at the Milwaukee County Zoo’s hiring event Friday afternoon.

The 16-year-old was among dozens of candidates looking for summer work, filling out applications and conducting same-day interviews.

“I normally try to get a head start on things,” O’Day said. “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always loved doing stuff with animals and learning more about.”

Annually the zoo gets about 1.13 million guests, the majority between Memorial Day and Labor Day so over half of their employees are hired seasonally.

Visitor Services Specialist Lead Tristan Petashnick said it’s important for the zoo to get a head start on planning.

“We want to make sure we have plenty of time to get everyone trained and ready to go before our season really starts," Petashnick said.

The Zoo isn’t the only area employer planning ahead for their peak season. Similar hiring events will be in full swing next week.

2024 Brewers season at American Family Field

March 25th, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard

Open positions include supervisors, concession stand attendants, vendors, in-seat runners, warehouse porters and more.

The Wisconsin Center District

March 26th, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Baird Center, Miller High Life Theatre and UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena are looking to hire additional staff in their setup, cleaning and public safety departments.

Milwaukee County Parks

March 27th, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Kosciuszko Community Center

County Parks is looking to fill around 400 seasonal positions within a variety of departments

