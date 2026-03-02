Nearly $76,000 grant awarded to study flooding at Milwaukee County Sports Complex

FRANKLIN — Milwaukee County Parks has been awarded a nearly $76,000 state grant to assess ongoing flooding problems at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin.

According to a news release from county officials, the funding will support a comprehensive assessment of water flow, hydraulic structures, and potential mitigation strategies for the frequently flood-impacted facility.

County officials say in recent years, repeated flooding has disrupted programming, damaged fields and facilities, and created uncertainty for visitors and event organizers. These disruptions also impact local businesses and the regional economy, which benefit from events hosted at the complex.

“As the County Supervisor representing Franklin, I know how important the Sports Complex is to our residents and our local economy,” said Milwaukee County Supervisor Patti Logsdon. “This grant is a meaningful investment in District 9. It allows us to take a proactive approach to understanding the flooding issues, protecting taxpayer dollars, and identifying long-term solutions that will keep this facility serving families, athletes, and events for years to come.”

According to the news release, the assessment will evaluate drainage patterns and infrastructure vulnerabilities and identify strategies to strengthen flood resilience. The Pre-Disaster Flood Resilience Grant Program is designed to help communities reduce risk before disasters occur, ultimately saving taxpayer dollars and preventing future disruptions.

Supervisor Logsdon says she will continue working with Milwaukee County Parks and state partners to ensure the project moves forward Franklin residents remain informed. Milwaukee County Parks will provide updates as the assessment begins.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error