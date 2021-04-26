Watch
Nearly 50% of spring hearing respondents oppose new Line 5 in northern Wisconsin

Jim Mone/AP
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, a No Trespassing sign is visible at a Enbridge Energy pipeline drilling pad along a rail line that traces the Minnesota-Wisconsin border south of Jay Cooke State Park in Minnesota. After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL's presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they've been fighting would be next.  (AP Photo/Jim Mone File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly half of the respondents to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress' spring hearings questionnaire say they would support the organization if it opposes reconstructing Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5 pipeline across northern Wisconsin.

The company decided to reroute the pipeline after the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued to force removal of the line from its reservation.

The Conservation Congress advises the state Department of Natural Resources on policy.

The congress' spring hearing questionnaire earlier this month noted the line is aging and should be decommissioned.

