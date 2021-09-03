Nearly 2,000 cars to be on display for Kenosha Classic Cruise-In show

KENOSHA — Car lovers from across Wisconsin will be in Kenosha this weekend for the annual Kenosha Classic Cruise-In show.

The event, which started in 2004, will have about 1800 cars on display from old classic cars to motorcycles.

The event is free to display your car and free to get it. The show is put on by Kenosha Classic Street Machines and will be held in downtown Kenosha near 56th street and 7th avenue. Cars fans should expect increased traffic in the downtown area.

The 17th annual car show is on Saturday, September 4th and runs from 9:00 a.m.- 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.


