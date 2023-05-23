Nearly 100 prosecuted, arrested in Milwaukee 'gang-related' crime spree; Peace Walk hopes to curb violence

MILWAUKEE — Jakira Austin and Amira Rogers are part of Milwaukee’s new promise keeper's program.

“I come from a neighborhood where at night, if you're really, really quiet, you'll hear gunshots,” said Austin.

They were both walking on Monday evening to help change that soundtrack of shots firing this summer.

“I lost a cousin due to gun violence and so it really like hit home,” said Rogers. “I just wanted to change that and maybe help other families not lose other close family members.”

The Promise Keeper’s Program is a part of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP). Rogers and Austin are just two of dozens of Milwaukee change makers who will be sent to 13 different areas in hopes of making communities safer.

“These individuals will work as connectors with community-based organizations to work together to reduce violence in those communities,” explained OVP director, Ashanti Hamilton.

Monday’s peace walk was the first event during the city's peace week.

It came just hours after the District Attorney's office announced the arrest of nearly 100 people involved in more than 100 shootings. 60 adults and over 30 juveniles have been held accountable for over 100 non-fatal and 25 deadly shootings over a two-year period.

Officials say the gang-like crime spree started after the death of a 17-year-old in 2020, which sparked a feud causing retaliation between certain groups.

Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm said narrowing down those involved in these groups was difficult because they didn't operate like typical gangs. In the process of tracking down and prosecuting this group of 100, Chisholm said they noticed a "disturbing trend" in the rise of automatic weapons and machine guns.

“For a comparison, between 2017 and 2019 my office issued four cases involving fully automatic weapons, machine guns,” said Chisholm “Between 2020 and 2024 we have issued 70. The message has to be sent that violent behavior will be held accountable.”

Officials say these arrests have made a big impact on the dynamic of this violent crime and retaliation circle.

As officials work to curb the violence, Jakira and Amira are hoping to set an example to others to stop the cruelty before it starts.

“Maybe they can see more younger people involved in a peace walk and trying to end violence maybe they can join us.”

MKE Peace Week Events:

May 22nd

MKE Peace Week Kickoff Peace Walk

5:30-7:00 pm | Journey House (2110 West Scott Street)

May 23rd

“I Pledge” Peace Pledge and Panel Discussion

9:30-10:30am | Roosevelt Middle School (800 W Walnut St)

May 24th

Faith Based Breakfast and Panel Discussion

9:00-11:00am

May 25th

Gun Violence Summit

12:00-1:00pm | Hyatt Recency (333 West Kilbourne Avenue)

Real Men, Real Talk – City Hall Edition

5:30-7:30pm | City Hall Rotunda (200 East Wells Street)

May 26th

MKE Safer City Initiative Press Conference at UNCOM

12:00-1:00pm

May 27th

Heal the Hood MKE Resource Fair and Community Event

12:00-6:00pm | Between 8th & 12th streets and Burleigh

May 28th

Church Visits

1:00-3:00pm | 32nd & Center St.

