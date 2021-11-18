Near-total lunar eclipse to take place Thursday night

MILWAUKEE — You'll see a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic phenomenon if you look to the skies Thursday night.

A near-total lunar eclipse will take place and cause the moon to look blood red from the Earth's shadow.

TMJ4

According to the National Weather Service, it will be the longest lunar eclipse in 580 years.

The eclipse will last almost three-and-a-half hours.

Those in the Midwest can expect to see the shadow eclipse begin around 12:02 a.m. and then the partial eclipse begins around 1:19 a.m. The partial eclipse will end around 4:47 a.m. and the eclipse will end completely around 6:04 a.m.

TMJ4

The peak viewing point will be 3:03 a.m. when the eclipse is almost total.

At that point, 95% of the moon will be red in Earth's shadow. A tiny sliver of the moon will still be illuminated.

Look to the western horizon to catch a glimpse.

