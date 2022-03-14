NCAA tournament coming to Fiserv Forum; Badgers named #3 seed

MILWAUKEE — March Madness is making its way to Milwaukee. We'll learn more Monday morning about how hosting NCAA tournament games will help businesses in the area especially after we learned Wisconsin will be playing at Fiserv Forum on Friday.

The Deer District is bracing for a big economic boost with the arrival of college basketball's biggest dance. Monday morning, leaders with the Bucks plan to share their hopes for the tournament's arrival on the plaza as they prepare to host the Badgers on Friday. The third seed in the Midwest region will play against 14th seeded Colgate at Fiserv.

Selection Sunday was a big day for Marquette as well as the 9th seeded Golden Eagles locked in their spot playing in the first round against 8th seeded North Carolina in Fort Worth, Texas. For fans and players, seeing their favorite teams in the tournament is always exciting and to have it live in person is even better.

