NBC's Peter Alexander talks Presidential debate and Trump's potential VP picks with TMJ4.

The stakes could not be higher for Joe Biden and Donald Trump at this week's pivotal presidential debate.

The parties' political conventions are in July and August but perhaps the biggest political event of the year will be Thursday, June 27th.

That is the earliest date ever for a presidential debate, traditionally the must watch events occur in September and October.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson asked Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander about expectations for both candidates in the debate rematch.

"In my conversations with aides and allies to the President, they view it as an opportunity to sort of shake up things in what has been a largely stagnant race for most of the last several months, if not beyond, " said the seasoned political reporter who just marked 20 years at NBC News.

"I think it's a chance to crystallize for the American voters, particularly some of those who may still be undecided."

AMarquette Law School poll in April showed former President Trump up by two points over President Biden in Wisconsin.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. did not qualify to be on the debate stage.

Rules of engagement in thisCNN debate are intended to bring civility to the conversation. Mics will be muted when it's not a candidate's turn to talk and no audience will present.

"Does that benefit Trump or Biden? Does it force Trump to be a bit more disciplined? Could that be a benefit for him? It's all things we'll be watching next Thursday," said Alexander.

Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to a debate with Trump's yet-to-be-announced running mate.

Former President Donald Trump's VP list has narrowed according to Peter Alexander. "Twelve separate sources who were wired into this process say Donald Trump's increased interest is on two individuals, JD Vance, the Republican senator from Ohio, also the Republican governor from North Dakota Doug Burgum."

Both have close connections to the Republican presidential nominee.

"Vance has a really big ally and advocate and Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., said Alexander. Doug Burgum has built a real relationship before with Donald Trump. They're both businessman billionaires, so they have built a tight relationship."

Governor Burgum was among the earlier Republican challengers for the presidential nomination but dropped out before the Iowa Caucus.

Senator Marco Rubio is also said to be on the shortlist but there are some constitutional holds up specifically because Rubio and Trump both call the state of Florida their home.

Mr. Trump told TMJ4's Charles Benson in May there was a "pretty good chance" he would announce his running mate at the RNC in Milwaukee next month.

But Alexander is hearing that could be changing as Trump's July 11th sentencing date approaches for his 34 felony convictions in New York.

He says the timing issue on Trump's team is, "about whether you should make the announcement of a V-P before that day to take some of the sting out or whatever the sentencing news is or perhaps it should come up immediately after as a quick way to turn the page. The thinking being there that it'll redirect the news coverage to a topic that is more advantageous, focusing on his vice presidential pick."

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker is Sunday morning on TMJ4.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error