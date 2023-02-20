NBC's Chuck Todd talks US-China relations, Nikki Haley jumping into 2024 GOP race

MILWAUKEE — President Biden says he makes no apologies about shooting down a Chinese spy balloon, and the Republican race to nominate a presidential candidate in Milwaukee next year is heating up.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked about the big stories this week with Chuck Todd, NBC's moderator of Meet the Press.

President Biden addressed the Chinese spy balloon situation Thursday by suggesting the need to "...maintaining open lines of communication between the countries and emphasizing 'we're not looking for a new Cold War.'"

"It's clear that we need to set up some rules of the road like we did with the Soviets," said Todd. "We don't have a red phone. We don't have a nuclear inspection agreement. We don't have an open skies grid. We had all these agreements with the Soviets back in the day."

Former UN Ambassador Nikkei Haley became the first Republican to formally challenge her former boss Donald Trump for the party's nomination in 2024.

Todd sees a benefit to Haley jumping in early.

"I think what she did this week, is she got a head start on everybody else not named Ron or Don. And I think if you're a Pompeii (Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) or a Tim Scott (South Carolina Senator) or Chris Sununu (New Hampshire Governor), I think you're regretting, basically letting her beat you to the punch, because now every other one is going to feel less significant as they get in until we hear from DeSantis."

