NBC'S Chuck Todd on Trump and TikTok CEO's week

Prosecutor’s pause? What's happening in the hush money allegation against former President Trump and is the clock ticking on TikTok?

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson about the week's big stories with NBC's Chuck Todd, moderator of Meet the Press.

Former President Trump predicted he would be arrested this week on his alleged role to pay hush money, but so far, no indictment.

Prosecutors, go on their own schedule, said Todd. I think what was interesting was President former President Trump's behavior and the reaction of the Republican Party."

House Republicans, including Rep. Bryan Steil from Janesville,wrote a strongly worded letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, requesting he testify before congress, alleging unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.'

"I think what we learned this week is that Donald Trump's grip on this party is as strong as it's ever been, said Todd. It may be diminished in the middle. He may be unelectable in a general election, but boy his hold on the Republican Party, because it is astonishing what he pulled off this week."

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew on the Hill this week grilled by lawmakers about privacy concerns with its 150 million U-S users.

Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher has been the clarion call on this issue. Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested he would support a TikTok ban.

"The TikTok CEO, I think hurt himself in his testimony, said Todd. Whatever potential equivocators there were, I think, stopped equivocating on a TikTok ban, because his answers were not great."

Chuck Todd is on Meet the Press every Sunday on TMJ4 at 8 a.m.

