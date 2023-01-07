NBC'S Chuck Todd on Speaker stalemate with House Republicans: 'It's personal'

Progress on day four in the House, but Kevin McCarthy's effort to secure the Speakers' job is still problematic.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson asked NBC's moderator of Meet the Press Chuck Todd about the chaos on Capitol Hill.

McCarthy keeps playing 'let's make a deal' so why hasn't he been able to seal the deal?

"Sometimes there is something somebody wants, but sometimes the only thing they want is that person's head," Todd said. "There are the never Kevins, and it really is never Kevin, period, end of story. The blood is that bad, the feud is that bad, all of those things."

Politics is the 'art of compromise' but as each day passes with more negotiations and each vote is taken: Does McCarthy risk becoming a weaker speaker even if he wins?

"The question I have now is: Will this permanently weaken Speakers down the road, Democrat or Republican? Because I think a lot of progressives, who also sometimes feel as if leadership bullies them on their side are taking notes here," said Todd. "It's not just a weak speaker McCarthy. It could be a weak Speakership period, for a longer period of time."

