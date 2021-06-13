Watch
NBA disciplines security guard from Durant-Tucker skirmish

Morry Gash/AP
Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown tries to break up Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 8:19 AM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 09:19:06-04

MILWAUKEE — The NBA has disciplined the Brooklyn Nets security guard who went on the Fiserv Forum court and appeared to shove P.J. Tucker during a confrontation between the Milwaukee forward and Nets star Kevin Durant on Thursday.

NBA officials didn’t identify the security guard but said he wouldn’t be assigned to any of the remaining games in Milwaukee during the second-round playoff series between the Bucks and Nets.

He won’t be assigned to the court area for the second-round games in Brooklyn.

The situation stems from an incident that occurred in the third quarter of the Bucks’ 86-83 Game 3 victory.

