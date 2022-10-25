Nation's Report Card shows education gap between Black and white students in Wisconsin continues

MILWAUKEE — A new report from The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), known as the Nation's Report Card, shows the education gap between Black and white students in Milwaukee has not gotten better since the pandemic.

"One out of five children here in Milwaukee can read and do math at grade level. That means four out of five children are not at grade level," said Brittany Kinser.

Kinser, the executive director of City Forward Collective, a non-profit aiming to eliminate educational inequity, believes the best way to help close that gap is for equal government funding. Kinser also believes schools should be transparent as possible so parents can choose the best place to send their children.

"They need to be able to see the information so they know how well are the schools doing based on what that family needs," said Kinser.

Anthony McHenry runs the Milwaukee Academy of Science. He says barriers including housing, crime, and poverty contribute to the disparities gap.

"The data is just a result of all the things that are plaguing our community and making it more difficult to educate our babies," said McHenry.

That's why McHenry says the school has implemented a number of programs to elevate the stressor so families and kids can concentrate on learning. Services like providing citywide transportation, support for the homeless, and a curriculum that fosters emotional learning.

To show this progression in 2019, the Milwaukee Academy of Science received a four-star report card from the Department of Public Instruction, and following the pandemic they received two stars in 2021. In their most current report card, they got back up to three stars. Officials say with the new programs they're implementing, they are sure they'll be able to get back to pre-pandemic numbers and beyond.

"We are certainly seeing our young people respond and bounce back," said McHenry. "That's a testament to the types of support and the depths that we are willing to go to to make sure that our young people have the best opportunity to be successful."

And by continuing to have these conversations and sharing ideas with one another, educators are hopeful.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip