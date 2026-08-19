A spokesperson for the National Weather Service in Milwaukee said survey teams on Wednesday will assess damage after severe storms moved through parts of southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

RELATED: National Weather Service to assess damage after Tuesday's severe storms in southeast Wisconsin

According to the spokesperson, its survey teams will focus on southeastern Washington and northeastern Waukesha counties after “multiple circulations” moved through the area.

The spokesperson added that areas of interest for the survey teams include locations southwest of Richfield, around Menomonee Falls and north of Sussex.

WATCH: Storms uproot trees, knock out power in southeast Wisconsin

Storms uproot trees, knock out power in southeast Wisconsin

The surveys follow a storm that swept through the greater Milwaukee area Tuesday night, toppling trees and knocking out power to more than 20,000 people in Milwaukee County and more than 40,000 customers across the We Energies service area.

TMJ4 News A tree down in Butler, Wisconsin, during the severe storms that moved through southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

As of 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, more than 19,000 We Energies customers remained without power.

We Energies provided the following tips for people experiencing power outages:

Report your power outage and receive updates online or on their app

Be prepared if the power goes out

Follow them on social media

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines.

Milwaukee County residents are encouraged to report downed trees or branches at Milwaukee.gov/click4action, through the MKE Mobile App, or by calling 414-286-CITY (2489).

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