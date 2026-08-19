MILWAUKEE, WI — A storm moved through the greater Milwaukee area, toppling trees and knocking out power to more than 20,000 people across the county and over 40,000 throughout We Energies service area.

The storm came through in the early evening hours, bringing down trees in several locations. Near 55th and Vliet, a large tree fell from behind Wy'East Pizza, a neighborhood favorite in the Washington Heights area, and landed on the building. The tree also took down power lines, leaving part of the block without power.

Ann Brock, one of the owners of Wy'East Pizza, described the emotional toll of seeing the damage.

"I just felt, honestly, a lot of anger and frustration and fear and eventually just a lot of sorrow and worrying."

Watch: Thousands without power in Southeast Wisconsin following Tuesday night's storms

Thousands without power after Tuesday storms

Brock said the impact goes beyond the building itself.

"We've got employees and people that we've known for a decade that we've seen every week, so it's a lot; it's a big loss at the moment. And yes, a lot of steps to go through to take care of everything."

Trees were also down, and power outages were reported on the south side of Milwaukee. More than 40,000 people across the county remained without power following the storm.

DPW crews in Milwaukee worked to clear trees late Tuesday night, as WeEnergies crews worked to restore power.

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