National Weather Service issues Heat Advisory for SE Wisconsin on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. in most of Southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The NWS urges people during a Heat Advisory to limit time outside and take frequent breaks, to stay hydrated and drink lots of water, and to look in your car for children or pets before you lock your car.

Read the National Weather Service's full advisory below:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

709 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

Sheboygan-Washington-Ozaukee-Waukesha-Milwaukee-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove,

Oostburg, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg,

Grafton, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls,

Muskego, and Milwaukee

709 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than one

quarter mile in dense fog. For the Heat Advisory, heat index

values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Sheboygan, Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha and Milwaukee

Counties.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this

morning. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8

PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur. Hazardous driving conditions due to low

visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

