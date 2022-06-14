National Weather Service issues Heat Advisory for SE Wisconsin on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. in most of Southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday.
The NWS urges people during a Heat Advisory to limit time outside and take frequent breaks, to stay hydrated and drink lots of water, and to look in your car for children or pets before you lock your car.
Read the National Weather Service's full advisory below:
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
709 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022
Sheboygan-Washington-Ozaukee-Waukesha-Milwaukee-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove,
Oostburg, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg,
Grafton, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls,
Muskego, and Milwaukee
709 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than one
quarter mile in dense fog. For the Heat Advisory, heat index
values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Sheboygan, Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha and Milwaukee
Counties.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this
morning. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8
PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Hazardous driving conditions due to low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.