Hottest day of the year: Heat index of 105

The City of Milwaukee has issued a Heat Health Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, as the National Weather Service forecasts a Heat Index as high as 105.
Storms are long gone and now the focus is on extreme heat. Temperatures this morning will quickly soar into the 80s and eventually well into the 90s by this afternoon. The added high humidity will make it feel as hot as 105. Limit your time and activity outdoors and stay hydrated. Check on your elderly neighbors, especially if they do not have working air conditioning. Tonight stays very muggy with temperatures only falling into the 70s along with high humidity. Tomorrow looks equally as hot with temperatures in the 90s and a heat index up to 105.
We're also tracking the next potential round of severe storms Wednesday night. Temperatures start cooling down Thursday.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid
High: 95. Heat Index 105
Wind: S 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Very Muggy
Low: 76
Wind: SW 10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. T-Storms Likely At Night
High: 95. Heat Index 105
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Still Very Warm
High: 86
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Comfortable. Turning Cooler Lakeside
High: 78
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 73 Lake 80 Inland