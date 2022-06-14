Hottest day of the year: Heat index of 105

The City of Milwaukee has issued a Heat Health Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, as the National Weather Service forecasts a Heat Index as high as 105.

Storms are long gone and now the focus is on extreme heat. Temperatures this morning will quickly soar into the 80s and eventually well into the 90s by this afternoon. The added high humidity will make it feel as hot as 105. Limit your time and activity outdoors and stay hydrated. Check on your elderly neighbors, especially if they do not have working air conditioning. Tonight stays very muggy with temperatures only falling into the 70s along with high humidity. Tomorrow looks equally as hot with temperatures in the 90s and a heat index up to 105.

We're also tracking the next potential round of severe storms Wednesday night. Temperatures start cooling down Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid

High: 95. Heat Index 105

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Very Muggy

Low: 76

Wind: SW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. T-Storms Likely At Night

High: 95. Heat Index 105

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Still Very Warm

High: 86

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Comfortable. Turning Cooler Lakeside

High: 78

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 73 Lake 80 Inland

