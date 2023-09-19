National Voter Registration Day: A day to register and prepare for a big election year

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Election Commission is hoping to make its voice heard Tuesday on National Voter Registration Day.

“We have an opportunity to really get ahead of the curve, register to vote, it's easy on Election Day to get your ballot.” Milwaukee County Elections Director, Michelle Hawley explained.

Hawley helped register residents to vote inside a busy courthouse Tuesday afternoon. She said people came to get registered and asked questions about the elections in 2024.

“It gives an opportunity to talk about elections all year around. We’ll be coming upon 2024, a very important election year.”

Talking about elections and getting people excited to vote is what National Voter Registration Day is all about.

“Being involved of course is really important and having your voice be heard is important as well,” Hawley explained.

Being involved in democracy is important to UW-Milwaukee student Kenneth Kirnberger.

“There are a lot of people who are not very represented, and a lot of people who it’s very difficult for them to vote because of policies that are in place. So I think that, especially in my area, it was very easy for me to register to vote. So I wanted to make sure I exercised that right as an American,” Kirnberger said.

He already has one presidential election under his belt. He registered to vote right when he turned 18. That’s not the case for Milwaukee resident Joy Sanders. His wife encouraged him to register about three years ago.

“It means a lot. She helped out with everything, just so that I can vote and make a change and make my voice be heard. Regardless of if it’s just one vote, one vote sometimes can change the tie of anything,” Sanders explained.

One vote and you could make a difference. If you’re interested in voting in the 2024 elections, find your polling place.

2024 Election Dates

Spring Primary - February 20, 2024 (if needed)

Spring & Presidential Preference - April 2, 2024

Partisan Primary - August 13, 2024

General Election - November 5, 2024

If you missed the events happening on Tuesday, the county says you can register online.

There is a Future Voters Festival happening September 20, 2023 hosted by The League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County.

· 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

· La Plazita Parklet, 16th and Forest Home Ave.

