National Railroad Museum to unveil major Fox River expansion in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wisc. (NBC 26) — After years of planning and construction, the National Railroad Museum is set to open a significant new addition this weekend, marking a major milestone in preserving rail history and attracting more visitors to the Green Bay area.

The Fox River Expansion, which officially opens this weekend, offers expanded exhibit space, new opportunities for educational programs, and more room for special events — all while providing long-term preservation for the museum’s extensive collection.

“This Saturday, we have the grand opening of our new Fox River Expansion that we’re standing in here,” said Jacqueline Frank, CEO of the National Railroad Museum. “It’s 9-2-0 Day — our local area code — so we’re celebrating the community at this time.”

A Decade in the Making

The expansion has been ten years in the making and will allow the museum to showcase items that have never before been on public display.

“We have 150,000 objects besides the trains that you see,” Frank explained. “A lot of those we were able to pull out and put on display. So, it’s a chance to see new things as well.”

Beyond exhibits, the new space also bolsters the museum’s ability to host events, workshops, and school programs. Frank says the timing couldn’t be better, as the museum prepares to mark its 70th anniversary in 2026. “This actually sets the tone for our next 70 years,” she said.

Overcoming Challenges

Like many large projects in recent years, the Fox River Expansion faced rising steel costs and tariffs that forced adjustments along the way. The museum is still working to raise about $2 million to complete funding.

“First of all, it’s just a cool building,” Frank said with a smile. “People should just come back and take a look at it.”

Celebration Details

The grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 20 (9-2-0 Day) will feature discounted admission, free train rides, and family-friendly activities throughout the day.

From a single locomotive in a Green Bay city park in 1956 to a modern attraction overlooking the Fox River, the National Railroad Museum has grown into one of the region’s most-visited cultural destinations.

