National Guard expected Friday as Fox Valley tornado recovery continues

FOX VALLEY (NBC 26) — National Guard members could begin helping with tornado recovery efforts in the Fox Valley as soon as Friday, as local leaders continue working to clear debris and assess damage across some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

Emergency managers said Thursday that more than 500 homes have already been inspected by damage assessment teams. Those inspections will continue Friday as officials work to determine what state and federal disaster assistance may be available.

The National Guard has been requested to help in Menasha, Fox Crossing, Neenah and the Town of Neenah. Officials are still working through the approval process and said Guard members are expected to begin assisting Friday, though they cannot enter private property.

Recovery is moving forward in other ways, too.

Water service has now been restored to everyone who lost it after Monday's tornado. However, the boil water advisory remains in effect for customers served by the Fox Crossing water system, including Menasha, parts of Fox Crossing, Appleton and Harrison. Residents should continue boiling water for one minute before drinking it or using it to prepare food. The advisory will stay in place until two rounds of water testing come back clear.

Police also announced three more arrests overnight for violating the overnight curfew. Menasha Police Chief Matthew Albrecht said the people arrested were allegedly going through property and vehicles that did not belong to them. Two of the three were from outside the area.

"If you do not live here and do not have any business here, do not come here at night," Albrecht said.

Curfew remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in both Menasha and Fox Crossing.

Officials said traffic is still slowing recovery efforts, even after additional road closures were put in place Thursday. Some streets remain closed to all but residents so utility crews and heavy equipment can safely remove debris and restore power.

Crews from 16 municipalities are now helping Menasha Utilities restore electricity. While power is returning to more neighborhoods, officials say many homes and businesses are still waiting.

Residents are also being reminded not to burn storm debris. A burn ban remains in effect for Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing after reports of people burning both household and tree debris.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin 211 has received more than 200 calls related to the storm, with many people asking for help with cleanup, financial assistance, food and reporting property damage. Officials are encouraging anyone with storm damage or unmet needs to call 211.

Fox Crossing also announced that one polling location for the Aug. 11 primary has been moved because of storm damage. Voters who normally cast ballots at the Fox Crossing Community Center will instead vote at the Pentecostals of the Fox Cities Church, located at 1445 Midway Road.

Officials also reminded residents that recovering from a disaster can take an emotional toll. Anyone struggling is encouraged to contact the Winnebago County Crisis Line or dial 988 for mental health support.

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