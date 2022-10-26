National Geographic names Milwaukee as one of the best places to visit in 2023

National Geographic has named Milwaukee as one of the best places to visit in 2023.

On Wednesday, the publication released its "Best of the World" list which names 25 destinations across the world that are best for traveling next year.

The list is broken down into five categories: Community, Nature, Culture, Family, and Adventure. Milwaukee was listed under the community section.

"Wisconsin’s biggest and liveliest city combines blue-collar, back-thumping energy with a close-knit creative community that’s turning heads beyond the Great Lakes. (Having a winning NBA team, the Bucks, doesn’t hurt either,)" National Geographic wrote.

The article talks about Milwaukee's Deer District, the Historic Third Ward, the Harley Davidson Museum, and of course, the Milwaukee Art museum.

The other four destinations under the community category are Laos, the Dodecanese Islands in Greece, Ghana, and Alberta, Canada.

Upon the release of the article, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke with Visit Milwaukee, saying, “Milwaukee has every reason to be proud of this designation. It is particularly gratifying because of the global perspective Nat Geo provides when evaluating the ‘Best of the World.'"

Visit Milwaukee said its communications team had been pitching Milwaukee for coverage by National Geographic for over a year.

“I’m so proud of the work my team has done to position Milwaukee in a way that makes us proud but also feels authentic to who and what we are as a community,” said VISIT Milwaukee president and CEO Peggy Williams-Smith.

