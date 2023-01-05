National Bird Day: The dangers birds face and its devastating impact

MILWAUKEE — The world's bird population totals over 9,800 species. Thursday marked National Bird Day so TMJ4 is showing appreciation for our feathered friends and raising awareness about the issues they face.

TMJ4

Climate change, habitat loss, deforestation, and other factor are having a devastating impact on many birds and putting them in danger.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke with Lindsay Obermeier, Raptor Program Director at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center. For more than four decades they have been a place for environmental education. You can watch their conversation in the video at the top of this article.

TMJ4 Thursday marked National Bird Day so TMJ4 is showing appreciation for our feathered friends and raising awareness about the issues they face.

For more information on the Raptor Program, visit Schlitz Audubon's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip