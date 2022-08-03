Nashville out for 2024 Republican National Convention, Milwaukee now front-runner to host

Nashville has taken itself out of the running for the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC).

That leaves Milwaukee as the sole city bidding for the 50,000-person event.

:: BREAKING NEWS @tmj4: Nashville has taken itself out of the running for the 2024 RNC.



Milwaukee is the only city left standing as the @GOP meets in Chicago this week to choose a host city for the 50,000-person event. pic.twitter.com/fOGu28wuz6 — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) August 3, 2022

The Nashville Metro Council deferred a vote the RNC in the city indefinitely and then withdrew a resolution opposing it during its meeting Tuesday evening, effectively killing the city's chance at hosting.

The same council withdrew a similar proposal on July 5. Some on the council said the city didn't need the tourism boost and did not want the added risk of violence.

On July 15, the GOP Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 convention. The RNC meets this week to choose a host. The Republican National Committee is holding its meeting in Chicago and they are expected to officially announce the RNC host city by Friday.

The Milwaukee Common Council previously passed 13-0 and Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed the framework agreement for the convention on June 1. The plan is used as a way to lay out what thousands of convention goers can expect in terms of services and resources if the RNC were to take place in the Brew City.

Visit Milwaukee hopes the RNC would have an estimated economic impact of just under $200 million and attract 45,000 visitors to Milwaukee.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip