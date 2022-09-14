NASCAR to return to Milwaukee Mile Speedway at Wisconsin State Fair Park next summer

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — NASCAR will return to the historic Milwaukee Mile Speedway at Wisconsin State Fair Park next summer.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will speed into the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. The Milwaukee Mile will also host the ARCA Menards Series.

The NASCAR Grand National Stock Car Race was held at the Milwaukee Mile in 1984 and 1985. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series began racing at Milwaukee Mile in 1995. Both events remained at the track until 2009.

“The Milwaukee Mile is a fan-favorite, and some of NASCAR’s biggest stars scored early career wins at the historic one-mile oval,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “What’s more, this race will serve as the second race in the Truck Series Round of 8, adding even more anticipation for what is sure to be a thrilling return to the Mile.”

All tickets include both races and are on sale now. Reserved seating starts at $45 and general admission tickets are $40 for adults, and free for children 12 years old and under. Tickets can be purchased through the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Track Enterprises, which has been producing and promoting ARA events at the Milwaukee Mile for years, will continue its partnership with Wisconsin State Fair Park.

“We’re honored and proud to help Wisconsin State Fair Park bring NASCAR racing back to the Milwaukee Mile,” said Track Enterprises’ Bob Sargent. “A historical venue like the Mile deserves great racing and the NASCAR Trucks always put on a great show.”

