NASA's Local Star: Michelle Thaller recalls childhood in southeast Wisconsin

Michelle Thaller studies the stars as a NASA astrophysicist. She knows the ins and outs of many recent NASA missions, including when the James Webb Space Telescope captured beautiful new images, giving the world a look back in time. When Thaller looks back in time, at her own life, her journey began here in southeast Wisconsin. As a child, she roamed the halls of the Milwaukee Public Museum.

"I think it's here I became a scientist. This is one of my favorite places in the entire world," Thaller said.

Her out-of-this-world roots started in Waukesha.

"I have so much gratitude for growing up here, it's a wonderful place to be," Thaller said.

Her childhood was shaped by exhibits in Milwaukee.

"We had my tenth birthday party, I remember that, going to go to the museum," Thaller recalls.

Today, she's a star in the scientific community: hosting NASA TV's release of the first pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope and talking about all things science on TEDx Baltimore. Despite her lifelong love for science, the road to success was not always easy.

"I kept hearing over and over that I didn't have the right personality to be a scientist."

For Thaller, this planted a seed of shame and uncertainty.

"Is it really true that girls aren't as good in science? Is it true that women's brains work differently?" she questioned.

College brought its own set of challenges.

"I failed a lot, and I was ashamed, it was not easy for me," Thaller remembers.

But determination outweighed doubt.

"I'm going to stay here, even if I'm scared and even if I feel lost."

The hard work paid off.

"So little is impossible if you're willing to stay in the game, be tenacious, not be discouraged easily."

The little girl who grew up at the Milwaukee Public Museum, proving if you reach for the stars, the possibilities are endless.

