Name, new details released for proposed Deer District hotel in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — We are learning more about a proposed upscale hotel in Milwaukee's Deer District.

The 205-room, nine-story hotel proposed at 420 W. Juneau Ave. across the street from Fiserv Forum will be called The Trade Milwaukee, an Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriott, according to details released by Mayor Tom Barrett and our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Middleton-based North Central Group will build the hotel on land leased by the group that owns the Milwaukee Bucks. The hotel is expected to open sometime in early 2023.

Mayor Barrett on Wednesday threw his support behind the development, tweeting that "This area, once vacant and underused land, is now a major attraction in our city. The creation of The Trade launches a new stage in the redevelopment of the area, adding to the economic activity and the vitality of downtown."

The hotel will give the Bucks the chance to host other NBA teams within the Deer District, the Bucks previously stated.

Hotel amenities will include mobile check in/out and free wifi.

The hotel would employ about 100 people. The hotel would contain two restaurants, a bar and various lounges. The building would also include public meeting spaces.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip