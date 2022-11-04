'My mommy is having an episode': Sheboygan Falls 4-year-old calls 911, saves mom suffering from seizure

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — Logan Mohr is your typical 4-year-old boy. He loves his toys, his trucks, and most importantly his family. Now, this tiny, but mighty, four-year-old is being called a hero for saving his mom's life.

"​By God's grace, He gave me and my husband a son that knew what to do," said Logan's mom, Kayla Mohr.

Kayla suffers from chronic seizures. She says Logan is no stranger to her episodes and always does what he can to help.

"​As he got older, we were like okay, when this happens to mommy, go get daddy," said Kayla.

Last month, while Kayla was getting Logan ready for school, she knew something was off. Her husband was at work. She sat down, called 911, and put the phone on speaker. Minutes later, she began to seize.

TMJ4 News was able to obtain the phone call between the Sheboygan County Dispatcher, and Logan.

Dispatcher: "911, what's the address of your emergency? Hello?"

Logan: "My mommy is having an episode."

It was the first time Kayla heard the 911 recording between the dispatcher and her son, who was able to let emergency officials know what was happening.

Logan: "She's shaking her head and her legs."

Dispatcher: "Okay, is she able to talk to me on the phone?"

Logan: "No."

Dispatcher: "Do you know if that's called a seizure?"

Logan: "Yeah."

"​I was feeling brave," said Logan.

Logan stayed on the phone until paramedics arrived and Kayla was able to get the help she needed.

"You can't train a kid to just do that," said Kayla. "It was just instinct."

Logan received a life-saving certificate and two medals from the Sheboygan County Sheriff's office for his bravery. An honor fit for a hero.

"He's my little superman," said Kayla.

