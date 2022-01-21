'My dad loved his family': Wisconsin man remembers father, veteran who died in Kenosha senior apartment fire

KENOSHA, Wisc. — The names of the three people who died Monday during a fire at a Kenosha apartment have been released.

It includes 68-year-old Jeanine Black, 80-year-old Diane Wood, and 72-year-old Paul Neil.

Steven Neil's heart is heavy as he continues to mourn the loss of his father, 72-year-old Paul Neil.

"Every one of us who knew him will miss him dearly. We are a family of faith and our faith in God, the strength that comes from that, is what is carrying us through," said Neil.

TMJ4 Steven Neil

The fire broke out at the Saxony Manor Apartments around 9:30 Monday night, engulfing the entire building. Crews got the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

But when they searched what remained of the apartment building, they found the bodies of two adults. A third person died at the hospital. But one of the people who died in the apartment building was Neil's dad.

"As the firefighters were working their way through the building they had entered into his apartment and had found him already deceased. It was not related to the fire, but through a medical condition," said Neil.

Now, as he learns to live life with his father no longer by his side, Neil is taking solace in remembering the man, grandfather, and husband that his dad used to be.

"My dad loved his family, he enjoyed the outdoors, he was an affectionate man. He loved being around people and his gift to people was helping them to laugh," said Neil.

And as the Airforce veteran gets prepared to be lain to rest, Neil says he will always cherish the memories of the man he's looked up to for all these years.

"My dad was someone who enjoyed life and he wanted people to come alongside and enjoy life with him," said Neil.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip