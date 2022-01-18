2 killed, multiple injured in Kenosha apartment fire

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people are dead and others were injured after an apartment building in Kenosha caught fire late Monday night.

Kenosha Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder says the fire started at the Saxony Manor senior community apartments at 22nd Avenue and 18th Street at around 9:30 p.m. When fire crews arrived the building was fully engulfed in flames.

TMJ4

Two people with life threatening injuries and three people with non-life threatening injuries were taken to the hospital.

Rescues were conducted on both the first and second floors of the building.

Fire investigators are there. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

