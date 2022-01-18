Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 killed, multiple injured in Kenosha apartment fire

items.[0].videoTitle
Two people are dead and others were injured after an apartment building in Kenosha caught fire late Monday night.
Poster image (1).jpg
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 06:24:47-05

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people are dead and others were injured after an apartment building in Kenosha caught fire late Monday night.

Kenosha Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder says the fire started at the Saxony Manor senior community apartments at 22nd Avenue and 18th Street at around 9:30 p.m. When fire crews arrived the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Poster image (3).jpg

Two people with life threatening injuries and three people with non-life threatening injuries were taken to the hospital.

Rescues were conducted on both the first and second floors of the building.

Fire investigators are there. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku