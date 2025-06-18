Muskego girls soccer team aims for historic fourth straight state championship

MUSKEGO, Wis. — The Muskego Warriors girls soccer team (19-0-2) stands just two games away from making Wisconsin high school sports history as they pursue their fourth consecutive state championship.

As the top seed in this year's state tournament, the Warriors are on the verge of joining elite company. Only two other teams in Wisconsin have ever won four straight state titles: Brookfield Central (2002-05) and Catholic Memorial (2012-17).

Congratulations to 3x-Defending Champion Muskego! The Warriors defeated Kimberly 2-1 in the Division 1 State Championship to earn either program's third-straight gold ball! #wiaasoccer #3xstatechamp pic.twitter.com/MMyQFTzguw — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) June 16, 2024

"It's really exciting to think about the longevity of the program, but just really grateful to have the opportunity to practice today," Warriors head coach Lance Matthews said.

Despite losing eight seniors from last year's championship squad, the team remains confident in their ability to continue their dynasty.

"We work hard for it — like we deserve it — but we also are just very very grateful to be able to do this all four years as seniors," senior forward Jessica Fernau said.

The team has overcome doubts that emerged at the beginning of the season after key personnel losses.

"I definitely think there's a lot of doubt coming into the season, especially with one of our best players leaving I would say, but our connection and our trust in this team is truly what makes us what we are," senior defensive midfielder Klara Muench said.

Muench scored the game-winning goal in last year's championship game against Kimberly (2-1), the same team they'll face in this year's semifinals. The Warriors also opened their season against Kimberly with a 5-0 shutout.

"They're going to be a physical team that's out to have some fun, and we're just excited to be able to compete," Matthews said. "It's going to be a good matchup."

The players aren't taking anything for granted based on their previous matchup with Kimberly.

"We're not gonna look at our first game that we played against them because there's so much growth from probably both teams that we kind of have to reevaluate, but honestly, we just know that we have to play our game, play how we play, do what we do," Muench explained.

For Fernau, this state tournament carries special significance after missing last season due to injury.

"Last year my role was totally different from this year," Fernau said. "I tore my ACL in October of 23, and I was out my club season and my high school season. It definitely lit a fire in me being able to step up a field with my best friends again that I didn't get to play with last year."

The seniors on the team are cherishing their final opportunity to compete together at the highest level.

"These girls I've grown up with, and hopefully being able to win like a fourth one. Fernau added. "I'm just gonna be sad that it's gonna be over, however way it goes."

Top-seeded Muskego takes on #4 Kimberly this Thursday in the Division 1 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park. The game is set for 11 a.m. CT.

