Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mumford & Sons lead singer to perform at Pabst Theater October 20

Marcus Mumford
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Marcus Mumford arrives at the premiere of the second season of "Ted Lasso" on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Pacific Design Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Marcus Mumford
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 08:55:22-04

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Mumford, founder and lead singer of Mumford & Sons, will be coming to the Pabst Theater this October.

The theater announced the news Friday, saying Mumford would perform on October 20 at 8 p.m. following the release of his debut solo album, "(self-titled)."

Also on Friday, Mumford released the lead-off track from his new album, called Cannibal.

Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, which has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four albums. The Pabst Theater said the band has won numerous awards including GRAMMY's for album of the year and best long-form music video.

Tickets for Mumford's performance at the Pabst go on sale July 29. Full details can be found here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

republican-square.png

Elections Local

How to watch the the Republican Wis. governor primary debate this Sunday on TMJ4