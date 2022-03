PEWAUKEE — Crews were in Pewaukee Saturday morning on the scene of a train derailment.

Several train cars came off the track and wound up in a nearby pond at the intersection of Glacier Road and Parkside Road.

There is no word on what caused the train to derail, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as well learn more.

