Multiple people killed after plane crash in Sauk County on Tuesday night

Multiple people have been killed after a plane crash in Sauk County on Tuesday night, the sheriff's office confirmed.
According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the dispatch center received reports of a plane crash around 9:30 p.m. in the town of Dellona. That's northwest of Madison and west of Wisconsin Dells.
See video from the scene below
Officials say that emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the aircraft with multiple people involved. The number of people killed hasn't been announced, but the sheriff said multiple people are dead.
The FAA and NTSB have been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.
TMJ4 has a reporter on the way to the scene to learn more. Stay with us for the latest updates.
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