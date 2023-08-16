Multiple injured after exterior staircase 'falls over' near Greenfield and Kinnickinnic

MILWAUKEE — Several people were trapped and injured Wednesday after an exterior staircase "fell over" near Greenfield and Kinnickinnic, a deputy chief with the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed to TMJ4 News.

Details on the incident are limited at this time, but the deputy chief said multiple people were injured but none of the injuries are severe.

He said some have broken bones, cuts, and bruises. The number of people injured is not clear at this time, and MFD did not say what caused the stairs to "fall over."

TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

