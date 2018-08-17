Multiple cars flooded out in Watertown [VIDEO]

Floods that led to a flash flood warning in Watertown, Wisconsin also led to numerous cars being flooded out in that area.

Tim Halbach of the National Weather Service shared these videos and photos from Watertown in the 10 a.m. hour

Just watched a personal drive around a barricade and float in Watertown. @NWSMKX pic.twitter.com/CGWcLJJT2h — Tim Halbach (@TimHalbach) August 17, 2018

This is the worst that I’ve seen so far in Watertown @NWSMKX. Hwy 19 at Hiawatha St is closed. pic.twitter.com/l8PBAlvEU9 — Tim Halbach (@TimHalbach) August 17, 2018

@NWSMKX Water overflowing a retention pond by Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Watertown and going into the road. pic.twitter.com/Rzs7I3Kt2G — Tim Halbach (@TimHalbach) August 17, 2018

@NWSMKX Maunesha River along Hwy 19 is over its banks northeast of Waterloo. pic.twitter.com/nQ4qJbOrK5 — Tim Halbach (@TimHalbach) August 17, 2018

@NWSMKX Typical scene in the fields out here. This is on Clarkson Rd west of 19 north of Waterloo. pic.twitter.com/dR2Gzs5G2G — Tim Halbach (@TimHalbach) August 17, 2018

I-43 near Good Hope Road in Glendale was also closed due to flooding Friday morning.