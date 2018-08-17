Multiple cars flooded out in Watertown [VIDEO]

11:57 AM, Aug 17, 2018
12:14 PM, Aug 17, 2018

Flash flooding in Watertown, Wisconsin has caused road closures and abandoned cars.

Flooding struck hard in Watertown today as well, stranding this driver who chose to drive around a barricade in their vehicle. MORE: https://on.tmj4.com/2OLz4C1

Floods that led to a flash flood warning in Watertown, Wisconsin also led to numerous cars being flooded out in that area.

Tim Halbach of the National Weather Service shared these videos and photos from Watertown in the 10 a.m. hour

I-43 near Good Hope Road in Glendale was also closed due to flooding Friday morning.

