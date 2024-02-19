Multi-county police chase on I-94, vehicle crash in Kenosha County

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A multi-county police chase involving several luxury cars ended in a crash, with one person arrested on Sunday, Feb. 18.

According to West Allis Police, at around 6:30 a.m., the West Allis dispatch center received a call regarding several luxury-style vehicles in the lot of a business located in the area of S. 108th St. and Theo Trecker.

The vehicles were believed to be stolen, all with different dealership plates, and occupied by individuals with their faces covered, according to police.

Officers told us they found the vehicles, which then fled south on I-894, and onto southbound I-94.

At least one of the vehicles struck stop sticks and crashed with an uninvolved vehicle on I-94 in Pleasant Prairie.

The driver of this vehicle was taken into custody. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The Illinois State Police found an additional fleeing vehicle abandoned at a business in Deerfield, Illinois.

The West Allis Police Department was assisted by the Greenfield Police Department, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

