Mukwonago School District files restraining order on former student who threatened to shoot teacher

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — The Mukwonago School District, filed a restraining order against one of its former students.

A woman, 24, was ordered by courts to avoid any contact with the district or its properties.

Court records show the woman, once in an email, threatened to shoot her former teacher and is also on record, routinely visiting district properties without permission.

As the district takes court action, people in the community are hoping the former student gets much needed help.

“Police presence at a school, period, is just a little jarring,” said one mother who did not want to be identified.

A Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputy sat outside Prairie View Elementary School on Wednesday. Parents said the presence of law enforcement has been constant at the school lately.

“It’s just a little uncomfortable and having to talk to your kids about it,” the mother said.

The cause of it all is constant visits from a former special education student. TMJ4 News isn’t naming the woman because she is not charged with any crime.

Some parents emailed TMJ4 News – hoping for more action to be taken – especially in the wake of Tuesday's mass shooting in Texas.

“When it is enough to say, ‘we need to step in as a society or police force or as a school district in order to ensure the safety of others,” said another parent, a father.

Tuesday, the district acted, as a court commissioner approved a temporary restraining order in hopes of keeping the 24-year-old away from school property.

The petition notes, since 2019 the woman tried contacting a former teacher via, social media, email, phone and by visiting.

She was warned to stay away.

“The biggest challenge that I have with this is where is the mental health help. For anybody,” said a father.

TMJ4 News spoke with the woman’s mother over the phone. She insists her daughter does not have access to a gun and has never held one and was upset about losing access to the teacher.

She said they are working to get her 24-year-old daughter mental help she needs.

“That’s what I think is important. It’s parents saying, ‘Yes. This adult child needs more than she can provide,’” one father said.

In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Texas, these parents says the woman’s actions are an early cry for help the state should take more seriously.

“There are a lot of people who have these issues and if we don’t address them, they’re just going to become more and more prevalent,” he said.

Mukwonago School Districtdeclined to comment on the matter.

