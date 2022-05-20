Watch
Mukwonago Park now allows hammock camping and some sites

Posted at 10:13 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 11:15:06-04

MUKWONAGO — You no longer need a tent, camper, or RV to camp at Mukwonago park. All you need is a hammock!

Waukesha County Parks announced Friday that the park would allow hammock camping at its Site 4 and Group Site H.

Some guidelines are in place for hammock camping, including one rule that says campers need to bring their own hammock and straps.

Campers are required to be kind to trees and posts by only using tree-friendly suspension systems with wide straps, bands, or belts to avoid damage. You are not allowed to cut any branches, use screws, eye bolts, nails, or other piercing objects.

The trees used must be mature enough to handle the weight easily, and hammocks must stay within the designated area.

Also, new this year, Mukwonago park will offer self-serve firewood at the park's office.

For more information on camping at Mukwonago park, including hammock camping, click here.

