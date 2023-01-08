Watch Now
MSOE wrestling team's bus catches fire, no injuries reported

The team had to be taken to the sheriff's office until a new bus could come to pick them up
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jan 08, 2023
BARRON COUNTY — The Milwaukee School of Engineering wrestling team was not injured after their bus caught fire in Barron County.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, a coach bus caught fire on Highway 53. No one was injured but the team had to be taken to the sheriff's office until a new bus could come pick them up.

NBC-affiliate WEAU confirmed the team on the bus was a wrestling team from MSOE

The sheriff's department said an investigation is underway and more details on the incident will be released on Monday.

