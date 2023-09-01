MPS weighing possible schedule change next Tuesday due to forecasted excessive heat

MILWAUKEE — Next week's excessive heat may prompt Milwaukee Public Schools to alter schedules on the first day of class.

MPS notified parents about possible schedule changes for Sept. 5, citing the forecasted temperature surpassing 90 degrees.

"Weather changes, so maybe that's part of why they're doing it that way," parent Carlisha Watson said.

The threshold for canceling school is typically a heat index of 95 degrees or higher.

The district canceled classes two days in a row last week due to hot weather, citing safety concerns.

During a very hot stretch in 2021, MPS Superintendent Keith Posley said only 17 percent of their buildings were fully equipped with air conditioning.

On Monday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson was asked about the school closures due to the heat.

"Would I like to see schools be more comfortable in terms of cooling air, yes. I do think though that the actions Milwaukee Public Schools did take in order to make sure that kids were not exposed to extreme levels of heat was the right one," Mayor Johnson said.

MPS says they will alert families as soon as possible if there are any schedule changes.

