MPS Summer Meals Program offers free meals for families

Families with kids and teens 18 and younger can grab up to three free meals a day at more than 150 sites throughout Milwaukee County.
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jun 12, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Tuesday marks the kickoff day for the Milwaukee Public Schools' (MPS) Summer Meals Program.

MPS, Hunger Task Force, and community partner groups plan to serve more than 400,000 meals through the program.

For more information and a full list of meal sites, visit MPS' website.

MPS, Hunger Task Force, and community partner groups plan to serve more than 400,000 meals through the program.

For more information and a full list of meal sites, visit MPS' website.

