MPS Summer Meals Program offers free meals for families

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday marks the kickoff day for the Milwaukee Public Schools' (MPS) Summer Meals Program.

Families with kids and teens 18 and younger can grab up to three free meals a day at more than 150 sites throughout Milwaukee County.

MPS, Hunger Task Force, and community partner groups plan to serve more than 400,000 meals through the program.

For more information and a full list of meal sites, visit MPS' website.

