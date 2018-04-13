MPS school board names interim superintendent

A veteran MPS administrator has been chosen to lead Milwaukee Public Schools on an interim basis.

MPS administrator Dr. Keith Posley will take over as interim superintendent effective May 21.

The move was necessary after Dr. Darriene Driver resigned from the position earlier this month in order to take over as United Way CEO in Michigan.

A news release issued by the school board stated that Posley will help MPS have a “strong finish to the 2017-2018 school year and a strong start to the 2018-2019 school year.”

It’s not clear when a permanent superintendent will be named.