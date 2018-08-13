MPS rolls out red carpet, welcomes thousands back to school

MILWAUKEE -- So long summer, a new school year is here.

"[I'm] kind of [excited], I’m kind of scared at the same rate," Elijah Juan said.

But first-day jitters are to be expected, and while this is the first day back in the classroom for Juan and about 30,000 other students, it’s also a first for Dr. Posely too. He was named interim superintendent back in May, but this is his first new school year in that role.

BACK TO SCHOOL BABY: All MPS high schools, middle schools, & some elementary schools are welcoming students back today for the start of a new school year! #BackToSchool 🥁 pic.twitter.com/z4o7Qa6MMM — lauren winfrey. (@LaurenWinfreyTv) August 13, 2018

“I’m so happy that school is starting today because every time I turn on the news I see some type of infraction, but if we got our children in school every day, we know where they are," Dr. Posely said.

Dr. Posley’s focus for the district this year is back to the basics, but this first day kick off was anything but. Dozens of parents, teachers, and administrators high-fived and whoo-hooed as students marched into the building and Dr. Posley said he’s ready to roll up his sleeves and hit the ground running.

"Each day you wake up, there’s work to be done. And until all our children are able to read, write, and do math at a mastery proficient level, I have a lot of work to get done," Dr. Posely said.

While Dr. Posley’s ready to work, Juan said he’s a little disappointed that summer is over and there are a couple of things he’ll miss now that school is back in session.

“[I'll miss] sleep... and video games," Juan said.

The first day back for students on the regular MPS calendar is September 4th.