MPS partnership launches direct admit program for high school juniors

MILWAUKEE — An exciting opportunity for Milwaukee Public School students launched Thursday morning. MPS students will now be able to apply to both MATC and UW-Milwaukee through one online application.

"It takes a weight off my shoulders because a lot of kids don't have opportunities like this,” junior at Washington High School, Jada Graves, explained.

Graves said, "They're giving more opportunities; they're opening up more doors for the teens who are starting to become young adults."

M³ is a partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools, MATC and UW-Milwaukee launched a direct admit program. With a click of a button, this will take the stress out of applying to college for all MPS students.

"This is so exciting because it's breaking down barriers for our students,” MATC President, Dr. Vicki Martin, explained.

Dr. Martin says barriers like application fees, letters of recommendation, and time will be eliminated for students.

"We know that access to education is the key to making a difference in people's lives that we serve,” Martin explained.

Students think this new program will be helpful to their classmates.

"It gives people opportunities that they didn't know they had, and it makes it easier. It makes it affordable. It's a beautiful thing,” junior at Washington High School, Jakhia Robinson-Brooks

Robinson-Brooks tells me she loves this program because it will help all students.

"It will help my classmates. They said they have opportunities no matter what your grades or your attendance are. So that could be stuff like the trades and that could be job opportunities and giving them a secure place after high school,” Robinson-Brooks explained.

The application is now open for all MPS juniors.

