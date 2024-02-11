MPS announces calendar changes to make up for cancellations

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools have announced changes to the school's calendar to make up for cancellations in January due to extreme weather.

You can read the changes below:

EARLY START CALENDAR

February 16 — Record Day and Professional Development Day

This is a student attendance day for Douglas, King Middle, Lincoln Center, Morse, Roosevelt, and Wedgewood schools.

This is a Professional Development/Records Day for all other schools on the early start calendar. It is a non-attendance day for these students.

March 12 — ACT Day



It is a student attendance day for ALL students at Vincent High School.

At all other high schools, juniors attend school, but students in grades 9, 10, and 12 do not attend.

April 10 — Pre-ACT Day

All high school students are in attendance.

TRADITIONAL START CALENDAR

June 7 — Student Attendance Day

All students are in attendance. This was previously a Records Day.

June 13 — Records Day

No student attendance. This was previously a Professional Development Day.

To view the school calendars and find the list of schools on the traditional and early start calendars, visit the MPS School Calendars page online.

Schools can answer any specific questions families might have.

