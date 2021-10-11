Watch
MPS announces another school is going virtual

TMJ4
Milwaukee Public School district sign
Posted at 9:28 PM, Oct 10, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Sunday that Maple Tree Elementary School will be moving to virtual learning effective immediately with the plan to return to in-person on October 20.

MPS said it made the decision to go virtual due to the school community reporting that three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

Staff will continue to report to the building to work independently from their classroom or work space. Students and families can expect outreach from their child's teacher on additional instructions for virtual learning.

Maple Tree becomes the fourth school within MPS to opt to virtual learning in the last week.

