Metcalfe School moves to virtual learning

Posted at 1:24 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 14:24:20-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools announced Friday that Metcalfe School will transition to virtual learning.

The move comes after more than 3% of the total school population tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days. The transition is meant to decrease the likelihood of spreading of COVID-19.

Metcalfe School will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, October 19.

School staff will still report to school and work independently from their individual classrooms or office spaces.

Teachers will reach out to parents with instructions for virtual learning. If families need technology assistance, they should reach out to the school for assistance.

MPS requires all students and staff to wear masks and social distance.

