MPS: 85% of employees complied with COVID-19 vaccine mandate by Monday's deadline

MILWAUKEE — Officials say 85 percent of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) employees complied with the district's COVID-19 vaccine mandate ahead of Monday's deadline.

Officials say 8,713 employees have provided proof of vaccination,and 918 employees have submitted quests for medical or religious exemptions.

"We are in the process of communicating with remaining staff and assisting them in identifying the steps they need to take in order to be compliant with the school district's mandate," MPS said in a statement on Tuesday.

The district previously stated if staff do not get the vaccine in time they will face having to take unpaid time off until they get it, or face possible termination.

According to the mandate approved by the Milwaukee School Board, those with an approved exemption will be required to get tested for COVID-19 at least twice a week.

The Milwaukee Public School District was the first district in the state to require vaccinations for teachers.

Health care providers and other coronavirus vaccine distributors in Wisconsin also say they could have doses that are ready to be administered to younger children by the end of the week. There are about 500,000 children in Wisconsin who will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s approved.

